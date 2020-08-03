Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive; goes into self-isolation

Image Source : PTI Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram said his symptoms are mild and he has gone into self-isolation on medical advise.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” Karti tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital following advice of doctors.

A close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 55-year-old Shah made the announcement on Twitter.

"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves. It was not officially disclosed where Shah was admitted but officials said privately he is being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister was taken to the Manipal hospital at the Old Airport Road, sources close to him said.

Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his office-cum-residence were found infected with the virus.

