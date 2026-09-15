OPINION | Who is sulking over the success of BRICS?

New Delhi:

The BRICS summit ended after all member countries jointly accepted the Delhi Declaration. The world over, those in governance and media, are discussing the notable role played by India as host country.

Images and videos of Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin flashed across the world. Top global newspapers and media praised the summit.

American broadcaster ABC News posted the headline, "Modi and Xi among biggest winners at this year's summit". The Financial Times of London wrote, world leaders displayed rare solidarity amid frustrations over Trump’s antics.

The Chicago Tribune headlined, 'India's Modi, China's Xi striving to reset ties on summit sidelines'. China’s newspaper Global Times wrote, 'Four pioneers give greater BRICS more weight'. BBC wrote, ‘Iran war reshapes BRICS ties’.

Surprisingly, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, a Modi-baiter for the last ten years, described the summit as successful and praised Modi’s strategy.

I can cite many other examples, but Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has a problem. He is asking why only veg dishes were served at the BRICS gala dinner.

Many important decisions were taken at the summit; talks were held between member countries for a ceasefire, plans were made to end the dominance of the US dollar, and many countries expressed concern over the risks posed by Artificial Intelligence. Leaders of several countries sat in meetings to iron out differences.

This was not a ‘mela’ (fair), where people had come to enjoy and eat. The only 'lapse' (if you may call it) that Rahul found was why non-veg dishes were not served.

On social media, clips of the MEA spokesperson stuffing dry fruits in his mouth during the summit went viral in the form of a loop.

If Modi’s strongest critics found the menu only for criticism, it means the summit was a success. Decisions taken at the summit will help in creating a new world order.

What can one do if some leader sulks? If somebody prefers to become a ‘naaraz fufa’ (sulking uncle), what can one say?

Asia Cup: Why did Naqvi had to get snubbed again?

And now, about the ‘naaraz fufa’ from Pakistan. Indian champion girls refused to take the Asia Cup winners’ trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan’s Home Minister and president of Asian Cricket Council. He left the ground sulking.

This was the eighth time our women’s team won the Asia Cup. It did not lose a single match in the tournament.

Mohsin Naqvi handed over the runners-up trophy and cheque to the Sri Lankan team, but Team India decided not to go to the dais to collect the winners’ trophy.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, India’s stand was clear from the very beginning. He said, Naqvi can only say why he opted to face the snub.

Mohsin Naqvi runs Pakistan cricket. He is a close associate of Pakistan army chief Asim Munir. Naqvi has virtually destroyed Pakistani cricket, just like Munir has damaged Pakistan’s economy.

The situation has come to such a pass that while talented Pakistani players sit at home, "sifarishi" (favoured) players are picked. The result: the team gets a sound thrashing during international matches. Everybody has watched how our women cricketers made short work of the Pakistani team during the match.

Naqvi ran away with our men's Asia Cup winners' trophy. This time, he has kept the women's winners' trophy in his office.

This is not going to last long. After 200 days, Naqvi will be out of ACC. India will get its trophies. The insults that Naqvi faced will remain etched in his memory for the rest of his life.

Who has a problem with UCC and why?

Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to enforce a uniform civil code in 21 states run by the NDA. Muslim organisations and some opposition parties have objected.

BJP’s ally Janata Dal-United has objected. Two JD-U leaders, Shyam Rajak and Khalid Anwar, said the BJP is free to enforce UCC in states where it has governments, but UCC will not be implemented in Bihar. Rajak and Anwar said JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar had been opposing UCC from the very beginning and he will continue to do so.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked what Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu would do on the UCC issue.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board leader Qasim Rasool Ilyas said, those who are now silent may be thinking that UCC relates to Muslims only. He said they are mistaken. Ilyas alleged that RSS and BJP will slowly bring all minority religions within the ambit of UCC. This must be opposed.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, BJP is only correcting the ‘past mistakes’ of Congress.

BJP’s decision to implement UCC is nothing new. It has always been part of its manifesto. Nothing was kept hidden, nor was it enforced forcibly.

UCC was enacted in Uttarakhand as an experiment. At that time, Muslim leaders had raised objections, which ultimately proved unfounded.

More than two and a half years have passed; neither Muslim ‘nikaah’ (wedding) was stopped, nor did anybody try to peek into any bedroom.

Muslims kept their identity intact, and their religious traditions continue. No papers were demanded, nor was anybody’s citizenship challenged.

When these are the bare facts, where is the need to oppose this law? If people have objections, let them come forward with solid objections.

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