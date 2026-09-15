IndiGo flight with 103 passengers on board diverted to Lucknow after midair smoke warning

New Delhi:

An IndiGo flight from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning indication detected in cargo area of the aircraft mid-air. The IndiGo flight 6E6504 with 103 passengers on board and six crew members landed at Lucknow Airport safely at 6:29 PM. Meanwhile, as per airline sources, it was a false alarm. An official statement awaited.

Similar incidents: Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat

An IndiGo flight from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat on Thursday after a member of the operating crew fell ill and required urgent medical attention. Flight 6E 1302 landed safely in Muscat, where the crew member was attended to by a medical team. IndiGo said the crew member is now feeling better.

The airline has arranged an alternate aircraft and a replacement crew to operate the onward journey to Bengaluru. Passengers waiting at Muscat airport are being provided refreshments, while the airline continues to share timely updates regarding the replacement flight.

IndiGo flight returns to Goa after snag

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying 229 passengers returned to Goa shortly after takeoff on Tuesday after one of its engines reportedly developed a technical snag mid-air. IndiGo flight 6E 2102 departed from Manohar International Airport in North Goa for Delhi at 9:16 am. Around 30 minutes later, the aircraft turned back after a technical issue was detected.

According to sources, Air Traffic Control (ATC) declared a full emergency at around 9:30 am. The aircraft subsequently landed safely on Runway 28 at 9:51 am. An airport official said the flight returned after one of its engines developed a snag. All 229 passengers on board were safe.

In a statement, IndiGo said a technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff and that the pilots followed standard operating procedures before returning to Goa. “Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport,” the airline said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance inspections and will resume operations only after receiving the necessary clearances. IndiGo said alternative arrangements were being made for passengers to continue their journey to Delhi.

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