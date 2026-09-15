Dara Singh's plea for release rejected by Odisha govt in Graham Staines murder; know all about the 1999 case

Hindutva activist Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh's plea for premature release from prison in the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in Keonjhar has been rejected by the Odisha government, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the State Sentence Review Board (SSRB) on August 31, after the Supreme Court, while hearing Singh's plea seeking release, directed the Odisha government to take a decision on the matter.

The SSRB concluded that, "in view of certain facts and circumstances", it was not inclined to recommend Singh's premature release at this stage.

About the Graham Staines murder case?

The case relates to the killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons, Philip and Timothy, in Keonjhar district of Odisha in January 1999.

Staines, then 58, and his sons were sleeping in a station wagon parked outside a church at Manoharpur village when they were attacked and the vehicle was set on fire during the intervening night of January 22 and 23, 1999.

Staines and his two sons were burnt to death. Staines and his wife, Gladys, were associated with the Mayurbhanj Evangelical Missionary organisation and worked with leprosy patients in the region.

Dara Singh's conviction and life imprisonment?

Dara Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh who had settled in Keonjhar, was identified as the main accused in the triple-murder case. A Special CBI Court and the District and Sessions Judge Court in Bhubaneswar sentenced Singh to death in 2003.

The Orissa High Court subsequently commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment in 2005. The Supreme Court upheld the life sentence in 2011.

Singh, now 67, has been in prison for more than two decades and had sought premature release, arguing that he had already completed the qualifying period for release.

Reason for seeking premature release

Singh approached the Supreme Court seeking his release after spending more than 24 years in actual imprisonment without remission. His lawyers argued that he had undergone more than the qualifying period of 14 years prescribed under the Odisha government's April 19, 2022 policy.

Singh also told the court that, if released, he would give back to society through "service-oriented actions".

The Supreme Court recently directed the Odisha government to take a decision on his plea, warning that it would otherwise decide the matter itself.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 17.

Why did Odisha reject his plea?

The State Sentence Review Board said Singh's premature-release plea had previously been rejected several times -- in November 2016, June 2019, December 2020, January 2022 and February 2023.

According to the state government, those decisions were based on various grounds, including concerns over the possible societal ramifications of Singh's release and apprehensions of communal disturbance in the area.

The latest decision also took into account reports from Keonjhar district authorities.

In March last year, the district authorities had conditionally recommended that Singh could be released prematurely, subject to conditions aimed at maintaining social harmony.

However, in a report submitted to the state government on August 28, 2026, the district authorities said that around 200-250 people associated with the 'Dara Sena' had gathered outside the Keonjhar district jail on August 15 in connection with the proposed release of Singh. The report said provocative slogans were reportedly raised during the gathering.

The SSRB, however, noted that the district report did not contain a specific recommendation and was inconclusive. The board nevertheless decided that it was not inclined to recommend Singh's premature release at this stage.

Singh was the main accused in the case. His accomplice Mahendra Hembram was also sentenced to life imprisonment but has since been released from jail.

Eleven other accused in the case were acquitted by the Orissa High Court for lack of evidence.

Outrage after missionary's killing

The killings of Staines and his two sons sparked widespread outrage in India and abroad and brought renewed attention to concerns over communal violence and attacks on Christian missionaries.

Staines and his wife Gladys had been working with leprosy patients through the Mayurbhanj Evangelical Missionary organisation.

After the killings, Gladys Staines moved to Australia. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005 for her contribution to social work.

Gladys has since said that she forgave those responsible for the killings and that she held no bitterness against them.

With the Odisha government having rejected Singh's premature-release request, the matter will return to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear his petition on September 17.

With inputs from PTI

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