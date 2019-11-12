Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court, challenges Maharashtra Guv's decision refusing more time

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Amid an ongoing political stalemate in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision refusing more time to gather numbers. None of the political parties have been able to get required numbers so far to form a government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has recommended imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena could not prove numbers on Monday even as the deadline lapsed at 7:30 pm. Shiv Sena claimed that NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor who rejected its plea for three more days to do so.

Late on Monday night, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the NCP asking it to express "willingness and ability to form government."

On Sunday night, the Governor had asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, hours after its pre-poll partner and longtime ally BJP declined to form the government.

The Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, had time till 7.30 pm to stake claim on a day marked by hectic parleys with its chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and having a telephonic conversation with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The NCP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 44.

ALSO READ | Union Cabinet recommends President's rule in Maharashtra

ALSO READ | How a phone call between Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar changed political dynamics of Maharashtra