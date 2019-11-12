Union Cabinet recommends President's rule in Maharashtra

The Union Cabinet has recommended imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra. The Cabinet made the recommendation of President's rule as no political party has been able to form a government after assembly elections in Maharashtra last month. According to sources, the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state. After the meeting, the prime minister left for Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today submitted a report to President Ram Nath Kovind over the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra. "The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as the government of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution," the governor said in a tweet today.

Raj Bhavan Press Release 12.11.2019 3.16 PM

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision refusing more time to Shiv Sena.

The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, had time till 7.30 pm to stake claim on a day marked by hectic parleys with its chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and having a telephonic conversation with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The NCP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 44.

