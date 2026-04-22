Modi govt revamps six-decade-old sugarcane law; seeks public comments on draft by May 20

New Delhi:

The Union government has proposed a draft framework to replace the decades-old Sugarcane (Control) Order of 1966. The proposed Sugarcane (Control) Order, 2026, aims to modernise oversight by incorporating ethanol production, digital compliance systems and a structured approval mechanism for factories, news agency PTI reported. The Centre has invited public comments on the draft till May 20. While the new proposal retains key provisions such as Fair and Remunerative Price norms, restrictions on cane movement, a 14-day payment timeline for farmers, and a 15 per cent annual interest on delayed dues, it also introduces wide-ranging changes to reflect the evolving nature of the industry.

Ethanol brought into core regulatory framework

One of the most notable changes is the formal inclusion of ethanol within the sugarcane regulatory system. The draft also broadens the definition of a sugar factory to include facilities producing ethanol from sugarcane juice, syrup, sugar and molasses. A standardised conversion metric has also been proposed, under which 600 litres of ethanol will be considered equivalent to one tonne of sugar for production calculations. In a policy push to boost ethanol capacity, standalone ethanol units that do not process sugarcane directly have been exempted from the requirement of furnishing performance bank guarantees.

New approval system and compliance rules

The draft introduces an approval process based on Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum filings along with rules on minimum distance between factories. It also proposes increasing the performance bank guarantee requirement to Rs 2 crore and sets strict timelines for achieving operational milestones. For the first time, a full lifecycle framework for sugar factories has been outlined. This includes restrictions on the transfer of ownership before production begins, provisions for reviving stalled projects, and automatic derecognition of units that remain shut for seven consecutive sugar seasons.

Tighter oversight on by-products and digital tracking

The proposed order also revises how by-products are valued, recognising revenue from value-added segments such as ethanol, bio-fertilisers, and power generation. However, bagasse used solely for internal boiler operations will not be counted. To improve monitoring, each unit will be assigned a unique plant name and code, with mandatory digital reporting through online systems and APIs. Search and seizure provisions have also been updated in line with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Industry flags concerns

Industry stakeholders have begun examining the draft. Prakash Naiknavare, Managing Director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited, said that the earlier framework did not account for the ethanol economy. "There is no act that covers ethanol or emission fuels. We are examining the draft and will submit the industry's collective comments after deliberations," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, All India Sugar Trade Association Chairman Praful Vithalani pointed to stricter provisions for khandsari units. He noted that the draft appears to tighten oversight amid increasing diversion of sugar towards such units.

ALSO READ: Union Cabinet approves hike in sugarcane FRP by Rs 15 to Rs 355 per quintal