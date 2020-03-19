COVID-19 fallout: Section 144 imposed in Kodagu district of Karnataka

With the growing threat of coronavirus, Karnataka's Kodagu district has become the newest region to see Section 144 imposed. All hotels, lodges, resorts and home-stays in the area will remain closed, the Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu district said.

The restrictions have been put in place till March 31.

Karnataka has seen growing number of coronavirus cases. The total number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 14.

Earlier, B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka had said that one person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kodagu region. As per reports, the infected had a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

The person has been quarantined and symptomatic treatment is ongoing.

Section 144, was earlier also imposed in regions of Pune and Odisha which have seen concentration of coronavirus cases.