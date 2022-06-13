Satyendar Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody in money-laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to the Rouse Avenue court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Highlights Satyendar Jain was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

He was sent to custody in an alleged money laundering case.

Jain's bail application will be heard tomorrow at 11 am.

Satyendar Jain: Delhi Health and Home Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain were sent to 14-day judicial custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday. He was sent to custody in an alleged money laundering case. Jain was produced in court today after the remand by Enforcement Directorate (ED) was over. ED did not ask for further remand, after which Jain was sent to jail. Jain's bail application will be heard tomorrow at 11 am. Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel had extended Jain's custody till June 13 (today) on the ED's application that sought his further custody for five more days. ASG SV Raju, appearing for the agency, told the court that during his earlier custody, the ED conducted searches at several places and that certain incriminating material was found including cash and documents, etc.

The case against Jain, a minister in the Kejriwal government, stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Meanwhile on Friday, a picture of the arrested Delhi Minister with a harried and weary look circulated on social media. The picture drew sharp reactions from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters.

AAP leaders and supporters slammed the BJP-led central government attributing Jain's condition to "torture and harassment" in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that ED has kept the minister in its custody only to harass him but he is a man of strong will and has a full faith in God.

