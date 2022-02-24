Russia Ukraine War: EU official speaks to S Jaishankar, discusses India's role in de-escalation efforts

Follow us on Image Source : AP Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv after Russia launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine.

Highlights Russian forces on Thursday launched a full-scale war on Ukraine

Putin warned countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'severe consequences'

NATO has asked Russia to immediately end military action & choose diplomacy

The world is looking towards India expecting it to intervene to diffuse the tension between Russia and Ukraine. After Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Dr Igor Polikha, urged New Delhi to "fully assume its global role", a top European Union official has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar tweeted that he received a call from Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the EU Commission. The two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in Ukraine and discussed how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

"Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts," he tweeted.

Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes. Russian tanks and troops entered the country in what Ukraine called it a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order.

Earlier this morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbas Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Ukrainian regime for eight years".

READ MORE: Ukraine appeals 'powerful world leader' Modi for help amid Russia's aggression

READ MORE: China accuses US of ‘inciting war’ and sending military aid to Kyiv

Latest India News