Russia-Ukraine war: China accuses US of ‘inciting war’ and sending military aid to Kyiv

Earlier at the United Nations, China called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Beijing Updated on: February 24, 2022 17:39 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)/ ANI

China accuses US of ‘inciting war’ in Ukraine

Highlights

  • China blamed the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow
  • Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday
  • Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to " severe consequences"

Russia-Ukraine news: China's spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying on Thursday accused the United States of ‘inciting war’ in Ukraine. 

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also criticized the U.S. for providing military equipment to Ukraine as Russia launched military attacks on the country. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing that unlike the US., China "wouldn't provide weapons to other sides when we see a risk of conflict." "I think Russia, as a capable major power, does not need such support from China or others," Hua added.

When asked whether Beijing sees Russia's military action against Ukraine as an "invasion," Hua again called on the parties involved to keep in mind the "complex historical context" of the issue and strive for dialogue.

Hua did not directly refer to the movement of Russian forces into Ukraine. "We are closely following the situation and need more information to make our judgment, isn't that enough?" Hua said. "We don't rush to conclusions," she added.The consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions on Russia could reverberate throughout the world. China has denounced sanctions against Russia, with which it has increasingly aligned its foreign policy to challenge the West, and blamed the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow.

