As Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 51,811 per 10 gram in the futures trade, as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the April delivery traded higher by Rs 1,432.00 or 2.84 per cent, at Rs 51,811 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,933 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

