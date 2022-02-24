Ukraine appeals 'powerful world leader' Modi for help amid Russia's aggression

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, speaks to reporters in New Delhi

Ukraine has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help as Russia has launched a full-scale invasion.

"Modi is one of the most powerful and most respected leaders in the world. You have a special privilege and a strategic relationship with Russia," Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, said. "We are expecting a much more favourable attitude by the Indian government in this crisis situation," he told reporters.

"It's a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 o'clock in the morning. We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs & missile attacks," he said.

"Some attacks happened on outskirts of capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine. We're getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers & among civilian population," he added.

"We have first civilian casualties even on outskirts of capital. There's fighting in some areas. According to information of our Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian side shot down 5 Russian fighter planes, 2 helicopters, we destroyed 2 tanks & several trucks," the Ambassador said.

Earlier this morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbas Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Ukrainian regime for eight years".

He said Russia could not exist with a 'constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine' and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian solders was inevitable.

