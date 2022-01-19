Covid 19: RT-PCR test rates at private labs slashed in Andhra Pradesh, check new price

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Private RTPCR test rates slashed in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlights RT-PCR test rates have been revised in Andhra Pradesh.

The new price for RT-PCR tests at private labs in Rs 350.

Earlier, the price was Rs 499.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday revised the price charged for RT-PCR tests by private laboratories. The price has now been fixed to Rs. 350. RTPCR tests are conducted to ascertain the presence of Covid-19 in an individual.

The slash in prices comes as Covid cases rise in the state. On Saturday, the state's active covid cases touched the 21-lakh mark. RT-PCR test rates by private labs were at Rs 499 in the state previously.

Andhra Pradesh logged 6,996 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 21,17,384.

Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 14,514.

