Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests Covid positive
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Covid 19: RT-PCR test rates at private labs slashed in Andhra Pradesh, check new price

Covid 19: RT-PCR test rates at private labs slashed in Andhra Pradesh, check new price

The slash in prices comes as Covid cases rise in the state. On Saturday, the state's active covid cases touched the 21-lakh mark.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Amravati Updated on: January 19, 2022 16:52 IST
rtpcr test rates andhra pradesh
Image Source : PTI

Private RTPCR test rates slashed in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlights

  • RT-PCR test rates have been revised in Andhra Pradesh.
  • The new price for RT-PCR tests at private labs in Rs 350.
  • Earlier, the price was Rs 499.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday revised the price charged for RT-PCR tests by private laboratories. The price has now been fixed to Rs. 350. RTPCR tests are conducted to ascertain the presence of Covid-19 in an individual.

The slash in prices comes as Covid cases rise in the state. On Saturday, the state's active covid cases touched the 21-lakh mark. RT-PCR test rates by private labs were at Rs 499 in the state previously.

Andhra Pradesh logged 6,996 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 21,17,384.

Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 14,514.

Also Read: Omicron variant: International arrivals from UAE need not undergo 7-day home quarantine, RTPCR

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News