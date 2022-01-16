Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports its first 14 cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An artist gives final touches to a wall mural during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi

More than 60 per cent of the people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the national capital did not have any travel history or contact with international travellers, suggesting that its community transmission had happened quite fast, according to a study by the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. The study, possibly the first in India to provide evidence of community transmission of Omicron, looked into genome sequencing data of positive cases collected from five districts of Delhi -- South, Southeast, Southwest, West and East -- between November 25 and December 23 last year. A total of 332 samples were sent to ILBS from different testing laboratories across the five districts and out of these, 264 samples that passed "quality check" were analysed. Out of the 264 samples sequenced, 68.9 per cent were found infected with Delta and its sub-lineages while the remaining 82 samples (31.06 per cent) were Omicron.

