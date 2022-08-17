'No directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingyas in Delhi', clarifies govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Refugees belonging to Rohingya Muslim community celebrate Eid al-Adha festival

Highlights There are no directions from the government over the shifting of Rohingya illegal migrants.

Hardeep Singh Puri made the announcement on shifting of the migrants earlier today.

MHA stated that the Delhi government had proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location.

Rohingya migrants news: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a clarification stating there are no directions from the government over the shifting of Rohingya illegal migrants to Bakkarwala in outer Delhi. The clarification came after Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri made the announcement on shifting of the migrants earlier today.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of the media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," MHA said in a statement.

Further, MHA stated that the Delhi government had proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. "MHA has directed the Government of Delhi to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar as MHA has already taken up the matter of deportation of illegal foreigners with the concerned country through the Ministry of External Affairs," it said.

MHA has also directed the Delhi government to declare the present location of Rohingya migrants as a Detention Centre.

