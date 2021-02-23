Republic Day violence case: Two accused arrested from Jammu, shifted to Delhi for questioning

Image Source : INDIA TV Mohinder Singh Khalsa (L) and Mandeep Singh (R). The duo was taken into custody by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police from Jammu.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with the Republic Day violence case. One among them is a prominent farmer leader from Jammu. He has been identified as Mohinder Singh Khalsa. SIngh is the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir United Kisan Front. He is a resident of Chatha area of Jammu city. The second person has been identified as Mandeep Singh (23), a resident of Gole Gujral, Jammu.

Police said that they were "active participants" and "key conspirators" in the violence at the Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on January 26.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that both Mohinder and Gole were taken into custody on Monday night and immediately shifted to Delhi for questioning. They were apprehended with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"As per the information received, both the accused are active participants and key conspirators in the riot at Red Fort," Mittal said.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's farm laws. Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort driving tractors and entered the monument, and some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts.

READ MORE: Rakesh Tikait urges farmers to force 'king of looters' out of Delhi; says protest could go on for long

READ MORE: Rakesh Tikait to visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' stir

Latest India News