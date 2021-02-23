Rakesh Tikait urges farmers to force 'king of looters' out of Delhi; says protest could go on for long

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses during farmer's protest at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the protest against the Centre's agri-marketing laws could go on for a long time and urged farmers to force "the king of looters" out of Delhi. He also accused "the king" of putting a value on bread. "He is the last king of looters (luteron ka badshah). He has to be forced out of Delhi," Tikait said without naming anyone at a "kisan mahapanchayat" in Nohar of Hanumangarh.

"He does not have any affection towards the flag and the country. He is a businessman," Tikait added.

The farmer leader also said a beggar and a businessman do not have affection for the country and the fields as they go wherever they get the right money.

"A businessman and beggar do not have affection for the country and fields. A beggar will move wherever he gets right money and a trader will do the work where he gets profit," Tikait said, adding that the fight against the laws could go on for long and till legislation guaranteeing the minimum support price is enacted, people should remain prepared to march to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Tikait at a farmers' "mahapanchayat" at Haryana's Sonipat had said when people gather governments get changed.

Tikait said this a day after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said in Gwalior that the Centre is ready to talk to the farmers protesting against the new laws and that mere gathering of crowd does not lead to revocation of legislations.

(With PTI inputs)

