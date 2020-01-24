Friday, January 24, 2020
     
Republic Day: Security check at hotels, malls, market in Noida

PTI PTI
Noida Published on: January 24, 2020 20:36 IST
File Image

File Image

In view of Republic Day preparations, the police carried out security checks at hotels, markets, shopping malls and other public places across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, officials said.

The checking was carried out on the instructions of Commissioner of Police Alok Singh, they said.

"Security checks were carried out across the three zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Personnel from all police teams including assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners and Local Intelligence Unit were deployed for the special checking. Dog squads were also used," a police spokesperson said.

In view of scheduled celebrations on January 26, the police are specially monitoring all public places and commercial spaces to thwart any potential threat, the official added. 

