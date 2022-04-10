Ram Navami processions attacked in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Bengal; vehicles set on fire, shops damaged

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Clashes erupt during Ram Navami procession in Gujarat, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

On the auspicious occassion of Ram Navami, multiple incidents of communal clashes were reported from across the country. Clashes broke out in Gujarat, Jharkhand and West Bengal during peaceful processions during Ram Navami. The processions are taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram.

Clashes in Himmatnagar and Khambhat in Gujarat

Communal clashes broke out between two communities in Himmatnagar and Khambhat cities in Gujarat on Sunday during Ram Navami processions, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control mobs who pelted stones at each other and damaged shops and vehicles at both places. The number of injuries, if any, is not known so far, officials said.

Members of two communities hurled stones at each other when a Ram Navami procession reached Chhapariya locality in Himmatnagar city in the Sabarkantha district in the late afternoon, a police official said.

"Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Later, the additional police force was brought in from outside the city to bring the situation under control," the official said.

In Khambhat town in the Anand district, a clash broke out during a Ram Navami procession wherein stones were pelted and shops and vehicles were damaged by two groups, a control room official said, adding that tear gas shells were fired. The processions were taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram.

Attack at Ram Navami procession in South Howrah, West Bengal

Some micreants targeted a Ram Navami procession which was being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad near BE College in South Howrah. The incident took place when the procession was peacefully coming towards Howrah Ramkrishna Pur Ghat near PM Basti area which falls under the Shivpur police station. Post the incident, a huge police force was deployed in the affected region and an investigation has been ordered.

Stones pelted, two-wheelers set on fire during Ram navami fair in Jharkhand, 2 seriously injured

Tense atmposhere is prevailing after violence during a fair at the border of Hendlaso-Kujra village during Ram Navami celebrations.

According to reports, stones were pelted on people taking part in Ram Navami procession by people of a particular community and set on fire at least 10 two wheelers and a pick-up van.

In self-defence, people involved in the procession also pelted stones in response. At least 4 people have been injured in the incident while 2 of them are serious. The condition of Manohar Sahu and Bhola Singh is said to be critical, both have been shifted to a hospital.

After violence incidents, a large number of police force has been deployed. Lohardaga DC, SP, Campaign DSP, and Sadar police station in-charge are camping in the region where clashes broke out.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to negotiate a settlement between both the parties but the situation remains tense. People who participated in Ram Navami procession are demanding the arrest of all the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh', claims VHP spokesman

ALSO READ | Ram Navami celebrated across India; Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis take part in 'Shobha Yatra'

Latest India News