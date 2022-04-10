Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NITINGADKARI, PTI Ram Navami celebrated across India; Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis take part in 'Shobha Yatra'

India celebrated Ram Navami today, a day that marks the ninth day of the auspicious Chaitra Navratri. On the occasion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took part in the 'Shobha Yatra' that took place in Nagpur. Both leaders performed the aarti of Lord Ram.

Maharashtra

Shobha Yatra is a grand procession taken out by the West Nagpur Civil Association, from Shri Ram temple located in Ram Nagar. An attractive tableau with Lord Shri Ram's palanquin was taken out in the procession.

The ritual to take out this procession dates back to 1973, but for the last 3 years, due to Covid- 19, there was a halt on some religious processions. However, this time the administration gave permission for the procession. A huge crowd assembled around this procession.

Rajasthan

A 'Shobha Yatra' was also carried out in Rajasthan's Sikar area. Flowers were showered from a helicopter. The entire procession and the surrounding areas were monitored by 10 drone cameras, and 11,100 policemen were deployed for security.

West Bengal

Despite reports of violence from the state today, several incidents of a peaceful celebration were also witnessed in West Bengal. A procession was taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad near BE College, South Howrah, which was peacefully coming towards Howrah Ramkrishna Pur Ghat, in the meantime PM Basti area under Shivpur police station of Howrah. Some people suddenly attacked near, as well as getting the investigation of the incident, a huge police force has been done by Howrah City Police, you have been landed on the spot.

Image Source : PTI Malda: Childrens take part in a rally during Ram Navami celebrations at Malda, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

