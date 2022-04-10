Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh', claims VHP spokesman

Sunday, April 10, 2022
     
The VHP spokesperson claimed that the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community, he said.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2022 19:01 IST
qutab minar, vishnu stambh, vhp spokesman, vinod bansal
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • VHP spokesman Vinod Bansal on Sunday claimed that Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'.
  • He claimed that it was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal on Sunday claimed that Delhi's famous monument Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'. Bansal claimed that the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. 

The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community, he said.

"We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there," Vinod Bansal added.

