Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh', claims VHP spokesman

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal on Sunday claimed that Delhi's famous monument Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'. Bansal claimed that the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community, he said.

"We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there," Vinod Bansal added.

