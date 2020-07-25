Ram Mandir: Bhoomi Poojan will be celebrated just like Diwali, says Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : INDIA TV Ram Mandir: Yogi Adityanath addresses Sadhus and Mahants at Ayodhya | LIVE

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed Sadhus and Mahants at Ayodhya. The Chief Minister is in Ayodhya to oversee the preparations for the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Ram Mandir. The ceremony is due to be held at August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present and will carry out the auspicious ceremony.

Ayodhya MP, MLAs and members of the Ram Janma Bhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust were present for his address.

In his address, Yogi Adityanath appealed everyone to approach August 5 with same emotions and fervour with which one would approach a festival. He appealed residents of Ayodhya to clean up the city.

Yogi equated Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir with Diwali and said that each Ayodhyawasi should light at least 5 diyas in his/her house so that Ayodhya gleams in the brightness of thousands of such lights.

On his arrival in Ayodhya on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath visited Hanuman Gadhi, Ram Lalla and Ram Mandir Karya Shala. Later in the day, he will visit Karsevakpuram.

Yogi Adityanath was mindful of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said that the bhoomi poojan ceremony will indeed be carried out but with adequate precautionary measures in place.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

