Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's idol that couldn't make it to Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum. See pics

The idol of Ram Lalla a day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's idol, which has been installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has been made by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol carved out by Mysuru-based artisan was among the three idols out of whom one had to be selected to be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla's idol, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. While it was Yogiraj's idol which made it to the sanctum sanctorum, the other two Ram Lalla's idols, which were not selected for the Garbha-Griha will now be placed at different locations inside the grand Ram Mandir.

Among the two idols, one of them has been crafted by Karnataka-based sculptor GL Bhat. This idol has also been carved out from a stone. Take a look.

Ram Lalla's idol that make it to the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla's idol that couldn't make it to the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the new idol whose Pran Pratishtha was performed by PM Modi weighs somewhere between 150-200 kg", an official said.

Ramjambhoomi Teerth chief priest Champat Rai said that the idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in standing posture.

Members of the trust have praised the idol carved by Yogiraj, who in the past has sculpted statues of Adiguru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which was installed at the India Gate canopy.

The idol for which the Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been performed, was also the part of a ritual called 'adhivas', during which the 'jal niwas', 'fal niwas', 'anna niwas', 'aushadi niwas' and 'ghee niwas' for the idol was done.

Speaking after his idol was chosen for sanctum sanctorum, Arun Yogiraj said, "I have no words for the love people are showing me. I am so indebted to God for this opportunity. The stone used for making the idol of Lord Ram is from Mysuru district. I think it is Lord Ram's blessing that I got the opportunity..."

Meanwhile, the current idol of Ram Lalla, which is being worshipped for the last 70 years, has also been kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

