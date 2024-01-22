PM Modi showers flower petals on Ram Mandir construction workers | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV PM Modi showers flower petals on Ram Mandir construction workers in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered flower petals on Ram Mandir construction workers, after performing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place – a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history.

At that moment, celebrations broke out in parts of this Uttar Pradesh temple town with people singing and dancing.

“Our Ram has come,” Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marks the inauguration of the temple. It is expected to open Tuesday to the public.

"The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!" he tweeted earlier.

He performed a series of rituals at the temple, with the ‘pran pratishtha’ taking place during the 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta'. At the end of the rituals, the PM prostrated himself before the idol, which depicts the child Ram.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.



