Ram Temple: PM Modi exchanges words with Amitabh Bachchan while greeting celebrities | Watch

The Ram Mandir consecration day is finally here. From Bollywood to South actors, everyone has marked their attnedence for this mega events. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has also reached Ayodhya to attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen echanging words with Big B while he was greeting celebrities.

In the video Amitabh Bachchan can se seen greeting the PM with folded hands, same as PM Modi. While he was heading his way into the temple, thew Prime Minister stopped to talk with Big B. It seemed like he asked the veteran actor is they will be staying outside only. To which Amitabh Bachchan probably said yes. The video was posted by ANI on its official Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, today is an auspicious day, as a grand ceremony of consecration of the idol of Lord Ram is going to take place in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which would take place in Ayodhya would see personalities from all walks of life. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.