What are the ornaments worn by Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir? Check all details

Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's idol 'Pran Pratishtha' was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh. The historic event in the Ram Janmbhoomi city was attended by thousands of saints, artists, bollywood celebrities, members of the business fraternity, politicians among others. The temple will be opened for devotees from January 23 owards.

The idol of Ram Lalla placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir has been crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru. The idol sports divine ornaments and attire which is a vision of spirituality and tradition.

"Gracing his grand abode, Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla radiates in divine ornaments and attire, a vision of spirituality and tradition," said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Trust.

The creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra.

Following this research, and as per concept and direction of Shri Yatindra Mishra, these ornaments have been crafted by Shri Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow.

Shri Ram Lalla Virajman is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram. These angavastrams are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols - Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. These garments were created by Delhi's textile designer, Shri Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham

What are the ornaments wore by Lord Ram Lalla's idol?

Vaijayanti or Vijayamala

This is the third and longest necklace, made of gold and intermittently studded with rubies. Worn as a symbol of victory, it depicts symbols auspicious to the Vaishnava tradition - the Sudarshana Chakra, Lotus, Shankh, and the Mangal Kalash. It is also decorated with flowers beloved to Devtas, including Lotus, Champa, Parijat, Kund, and Tulsi.

Kanchi/Kardhani

Adorned around Bhagwan's waist is a gem-studded waistband, made of gold with natural elegance and decorated with diamonds, rubies, pearls, and emeralds. It also features small bells symbolising purity, with strands of pearls, rubies, and emeralds hanging from them.

Bhubandh

Bhagwan wears armlets on both arms, studded with gold and precious stones.

Kangan

Beautiful gem-studded bangles are worn on both hands.

Mudrika

Rings adorned with gems and featuring dangling pearls are worn on both hands.

Chhada/Painjaniya

Bhagwan's feet are adorned with gem-studded anklets and toe rings, inlaid with diamonds and rubies, along with golden ankle bells.

Image Source : PTIPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offer prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the Pran Pratishtha rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

In Bhagwan's left hand is a gold bow adorned with pearls, rubies, and emeralds, while the right hand holds a golden arrow.

Around Bhagwan's neck is a garland featuring colourful floral patterns, crafted by a dedicated handicraft institution.

Bhagwan's forehead is adorned with a traditional auspicious tilak, created with diamonds and rubies.

Bhagwan's feet is a decorated lotus, under which a gold garland is arranged.

Since Bhagwan is revered in the form of a five-year-old child (Shri Ram Lalla), traditional toys made of silver are placed before him. These include a rattle, elephant, horse, camel, toy cart, and a spinning top. Over Bhagwan's radiant halo, a resplendent golden umbrella is set.

