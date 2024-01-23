Ram Temple: Devotees throng main gate to offer prayers on first day after 'Pran Pratishtha' | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A glimpse of a huge gathering of people outside the main gate of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: In a heartwarming display of unwavering devotion, many devotees thronged to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Drawn by spiritual zeal, the devotees, some arriving as early as 3 am, are eager to offer prayers and witness the divine presence of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The atmosphere outside the main gate is charged with anticipation and reverence as the devotees seek to partake in this sacred moment. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, making this first morning after the ceremony a poignant juncture for devotees to express their devotion.

5 lakh devotees likely to visit temple today

The temple has been opened for the public from today onwards (January 23). According to reports, at least 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on the first day. People can offer prayers from 8 am and the temple's door will be closed from 1 pm to 3 pm. The aarti in the temple will be held two times. One in the morning at 6:30 am and the second in the evening at 7:30 pm. Devotees can avail passes for aarti online as well as through offline mediums.

Ayodhya immersed in celebrations

Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne. Meanwhile, 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the "historic" Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, after which the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple. He later performed the vital rituals in the Hindu tradition, symbolising the infusion of divine energy into the idol. After the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

