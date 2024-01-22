'Ram aa gaye': PM Modi performs 'Pran Pratishtha', India celebrates Ram Mandir inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya's Ram Mandir illuminates after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Ayodhya: The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla idol in the grand Ram Mandir was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on Monday. It was an historic moment for the country as the 500-year-old struggle to see the Ram Temple finally turned out to be fruitful. A Diwali-like celebrations were witnessed across the country. Thousands of temples, government buildings, railway stations, institutions, shops, were decorated to celebrate the occasion. Ayodhya witnessed fireworks, light and sound show in the evening to commemorate the event. Several ghats in the country were also decorated, lit up in special lights to welcome Lord Ram. Religious processions, community langars were also organised in various cities. Overall, the country was in a festive mood on the inauguration day of Ram Mandir.

Ram Lalla is here, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that after years of struggle, "Ram Lalla (child Lord Ram) is here”.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of people in Ayodhya, PM Modi said that he is still "shaking" from the spiritual experience of the inauguration of Ram temple, which happened four years after the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister said that Ram is "not a dispute" but "a solution".

"I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment. The devotees of Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this. This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all," he stated.

PM Modi also praised the Indian judiciary, saying that they ensured justice, referring to the landmark judgment in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

Lauding the historic moment of the temple inauguration, the Prime Minister said that Indians have tackled a "complicated past" but the future looks bright from now on. He said that he is overjoyed that Lord Ram will no longer reside in a tent.

“Today our Ram has arrived after generations of waiting. On this auspicious occasion, congratulations to everyone. There is so much to tell, but there is a lump in my throat,” he said.

He further said, “January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era. The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. Ram is mentioned in the first verse in our Constitution, yet it took so many decades for this to happen. That Constitution finally holds true to its mention.”

“Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that he heard many verses from the epic Ramayana while reaching the temple for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

PM Modi breaks 11-day fast

After performing the 'Pran Pratishtha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after concluding the rituals in Ayodhya. He took a sip of ‘charnamrit’ to break his fast. The charnamrit has five main ingredients -- yogurt (dahi), milk, honey, tulsi (Indian holy basil), and ghee.

The Prime Minister had undertaken a rigorous 11-day fast ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. During this period, he only drank coconut water and slept on the floor.

Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya a proclamation of 'Ram Rajya', says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya is a proclamation of 'Ram Rajya', a harmonious society without discrimination. Now, gunfire will not be heard in the streets of Ayodhya and curfews will not be imposed, he said.

Addressing a gathering of thousands, which included the country's who's who, after the consecration ceremony, Adityanath said this historic occasion of national pride has come after a wait of 500 years and dubbed the Ram temple as the "rashtra mandir" (national temple).

"It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a wait of 500 years. The whole nation has become 'Ram maye' (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug'," the chief minister said.

Bollywood, industrialists, politicians, saints grace Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event

Many bollywood figures who were invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram among others graced the occasion. Industrialists including Ambanis, Adani, others also attended the event. Various other politicians, thousands of saints too witnessed the historic event.

Truly feels like living in 'divya' Ayodhya, say emotional residents

As a festive spirit prevailed in Ayodhya, there was an emotional outpouring among residents of the holy city as the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla was held and said they indeed feel they are living in a 'divya' (divine) Ayodhya, 'navya' (new) Ayodhya and 'bhavya' (grand) Ayodhya".

Krishnanath Singh, a school teacher and a regular morning walker to the Ram temple, said the temple is three kilometres from his house.

"Now our Ayodhya has become a 'divya' Ayodhya, 'navya' Ayodhya and a 'bhavya' Ayodhya," Singh told PTI, as his voice choked with emotions.

Controlling the sudden outpour of emotions, he said, "This is a historic day for each and every resident of not only Ayodhya or Uttar Pradesh but also for the entire country as our Ram Lalla has got the rightful place which he deserves. The day is very special for me, as personally I had seen the struggle of the karsevaks from a very close quarter."

