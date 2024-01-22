Ram Mandir: Fireworks adorn the sky over Ayodhya to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees at the illuminated Saryu Ghat with earthen lamps (diyas) to mark the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir: Fireworks adorned the sky over Ayodhya to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla, performed by PM Modi on Monday. Along with fireworks, a laser and light show was also conducted at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.

An 'Aarti' was also performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya post the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The grand event was attended by PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, various politicians, celebrities, key business personalities and thousands of saints.

Apart from Ayodhya, fireworks and celebrations held across the country to mark the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Hymns and songs about Lord Ram reverberated in temples, special prayers were held, processions taken out, rangolis made and bhandara events were held across the country soaked in religious fervour on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

To coincide with the historic day, three babies were delivered by caesarean operation at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a 42-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane city had a 'muhurat delivery' while a Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad gave birth to a boy and named him Ram Rahim to signify Hindu-Muslim unity.

Several states declared a holiday for schools, while government offices, other establishments and public sector banks remained closed for half a day. Some states declared a 'dry day' and asked shops selling non-vegetarian food items to remain closed till evening.

Since morning, people flocked temples that were bedecked with flowers, lamps, flags and posters.

In the evening, there was a Diwali-like atmosphere as diyas were lit outside homes, shops and business establishments.

In Kerala, rituals at the Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy temple in Thrissur district were performed from early morning. Situated on the bank of the Karuvannur or Theevra river, it is dedicated to Lord Ram.

The Sree Ramaswamy Temple at Ramapuram in Kottayam is also one of four temples where the deities are the four sons of King Dasaratha of Ramayana.

Saffron festoons, flags with the images of Ram, Hanuman, Sita and Lakshman and posters welcoming the arrival of Ram to his birth place dotted several nook and corner in Karnataka.

There was a huge turnout of devotees at Ram and Hanuman temples, besides Lord Venkateshwara temples since morning.

Special prayers were held in Bengaluru at Ramanjaneya Gudda temple, Pattabhirama Swamy Temple, Ram temple in Rajajinagar and Ramadevara Devasthana at Malleswaram and Ram temple in Basavanagudi.

Prayers were also performed at several temples in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar, and the Hanuman temple on the banks of Jhelum river in Amirakadal area of the city.

A havan was organised at the Sun temple at Mattan in Anantnag district to celebrate the consecration ceremony as the devotees prayed for return of complete normalcy in Kashmir.

