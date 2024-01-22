Ram Mandir to open for devotees from tomorrow. Check aarti, darshan timings, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gathering during the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: The grand Ram Mandir in Shri Ram Janmbhoomi city is set to open for public from January 23 (tomorrow) onwards. The temple is going to be opened after the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of thousands of saints, esteemed guests representing different walks of life.

Ram Mandir Aarti and Darshan timings

Devotees can visit the Ram Temple from Tuesday, January 23, 2024 onwards.

People can offer prayers from morning 7 am to 11:30 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The aarti in the temple will be held two times. One in the morning at 6:30 am and second in the evening at 7:30 pm.

Devotees can avail passes for aarti online as well as through offline mediums

How to get pass for Ram Mandir aarti darshan | Key things to note

Devotees need to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple's official website.

They can login using mobile number. During the process, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number mentioned by the devotees.

After logging in, devotees can choose preferred slot for Aarti or Darshan.

Submit all the neccessary details when prompt on the website.

After submitting all the details, a confirmation slip will be sent to the devotee.

The devotees need to collect the pass from the temple counter before entry.

Earlier today, carrying a silver ‘chhatra’ placed on a red cloth amidst playing of ‘Mangal Dhvani’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple and performed ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.

He then went into the ‘Garbh Griha’ amid chanting of mantras to complete the remaining rituals.

The majestic five ft tall statue of five-year-old Ram Lalla was finally unveiled to the world.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The ceremony was completed amid blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showered flower petals on the temple.

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple was completed and a dream of 500 years finally realised.

