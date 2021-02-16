Image Source : PTI Rakesh Tikait responds to Haryana Congress leader's 'liquor' remark

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has dismissed the remarks by a Haryana Congress leader wherein she asked party workers to donate money and liquor to farmers' who are protesting at Delhi border points against the new agri laws. Tikait said that such leaders have nothing to do with the "farmers' movement".

"What is the use of liquor here? I don't know why she's making such comments. Such people don't have anything to do with the movement. It's wrong and shouldn't be done," Tikait told reporters on Congress' Vidya Rani's controversial statement.

"They can distribute whatever they want to in their (Congress) own movement," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Vidya Rani asked her party workers to distribute alcohol among other things to "support" farmers' agitation. Rani made the comment during the Congress’ executive meet in Jind.

“We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us,” Rani was heard saying in a 80-second video, which went viral on the internet.

READ MORE: 'Distribute liquor to farmers': Congress leader's shocking remark to 'support' farmers' stir

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a week to address Kisan panchayat, Tikat said, "If she is going to the panchayat then who are we to stop them, everyone should hold panchayats. Priyanka is sitting in Delhi, so what can she do here only? She must visit the village."

"We are not conducting mahapanchayats. The (political leaders) must be holding their own panchayats, not our farmers unions," he added.

Latest India News