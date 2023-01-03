'India doesn't believe in war, but will fight if forced upon, warns Rajnath Singh amid border row with China

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEFENCEMININDIA Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at an event in Arunachal Pradesh

Rajnath Singh on border row: Amid the recent border row with China in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India does not believe in war but will fight if forced upon. Speaking at an event in Siang, he also hailed Airmed Forces for their commitment.

"We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them," Singh added.

The Defence Minister further emphasised that the objective is to create a strong and self-reliant "New India" to successfully handle potential future challenges that may develop owing to the continuously changing global environment.

'India has always been against war'

"The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world's attention to that resolve when he said 'this is not the era of war'," said Singh.

The defence minister also underscored the vital part the BRO is playing in enhancing national security by building infrastructure in border regions.

"Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the Northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery and promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas," he said.

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Siyom Bridge in Arunachal

During the visit, the Defence Minister inaugurated the Siyom Bridge, which is crucial from a strategic perspective, at Along-Yinkiong Road, while the other projects were dedicated to the country. The Siyom Bridge spans the Siyom River in Arunachal Pradesh at a length of 100 metres and a class of 70 steel arch superstructure. Meanwhile, Sing also released a Compendium on New Technologies during the event.

It incorporates the most recent technologies used by the BRO in the construction of roads, bridges, airfields, and tunnel infrastructure in order to mitigate the effects of remote and hostile terrain with adverse weather conditions, which unreasonably affect the quality of civil engineering works and meeting completion deadlines.

It should be mentioned here that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, MP Arunachal East Tapir Gao, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita and GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari were among those who were present during the event.

(With ANI inputs)

