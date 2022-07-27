Rajasthan weather update: Holiday declared in Jodhpur schools today due to heavy rains, waterlogging

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Holiday declared in Jodhpur schools today due to heavy rains, waterlogging

Rajasthan weather update: Amid heavy rains lashing Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the district collector has declared a holiday in all schools (private and government) for today. The decision was taken due to incessant rains, floods and waterlogging in the city.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the families of 5 people, including 4 children died due to heavy rains in Jodhpur and expressed condolences on the same. "In Jodhpur (Rajasthan) due to heavy rains, the death of five people including four children is very sad. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti" tweeted Birla.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Rajasthan today. According to IMD officials, a low-pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood and its associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ajmer recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Monday. Aligarh in Tonk received 7 cm of rain, Asind in Bhilwara 6 cm, Pratapgarh 5 cm, and Karauli's Sapotra and Jaipur's Bassi received 4 cm of rainfall each.

Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Rajasthan in the coming days, including Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions.

