Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan weather update: Holiday declared in Jodhpur schools today due to heavy rains, waterlogging

Rajasthan weather update: Holiday declared in Jodhpur schools today due to heavy rains, waterlogging

Rajasthan Weather update: The families of 5 people, including 4 children died due to heavy rains in Jodhpur on Tuesday, and several cars washed away due to heavy rains.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Jodhpur Updated on: July 27, 2022 7:52 IST
holiday, jodhpur schools, rains, monsoon
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Holiday declared in Jodhpur schools today due to heavy rains, waterlogging

Highlights

  • Jodhpur district collector has declared a holiday in all schools today.
  • The decision was taken due to incessant rains, floods and waterlogging in the city.
  • IMD has predicted heavy rains in Rajasthan today.

Rajasthan weather update: Amid heavy rains lashing Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the district collector has declared a holiday in all schools (private and government) for today. The decision was taken due to incessant rains, floods and waterlogging in the city. 

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the families of 5 people, including 4 children died due to heavy rains in Jodhpur and expressed condolences on the same. "In Jodhpur (Rajasthan) due to heavy rains, the death of five people including four children is very sad. Praying to God to grant peace to the departed souls. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti" tweeted Birla.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Rajasthan today. According to IMD officials, a low-pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood and its associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ajmer recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Monday. Aligarh in Tonk received 7 cm of rain, Asind in Bhilwara 6 cm, Pratapgarh 5 cm, and Karauli's Sapotra and Jaipur's Bassi received 4 cm of rainfall each.

Related Stories
40 villages in Rajasthan face flood threat due to heavy rain

40 villages in Rajasthan face flood threat due to heavy rain

Rajasthan: Dramatic rescue operation of 40 passengers stuck in a bus in overflowing stream | VIDEO

Rajasthan: Dramatic rescue operation of 40 passengers stuck in a bus in overflowing stream | VIDEO

Rajasthan floods: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains batter city | VIDEO

Rajasthan floods: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rains batter city | VIDEO

Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Rajasthan in the coming days, including Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions.  

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News