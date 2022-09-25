Rajasthan: Gehlot's coronation will take place first, then new CM to be decided, says Khachariyawas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan State Food and Supply Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

In a huge revelation, Rajasthan State Food and Supply Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas revealed on Friday that CM Ashok Gehlot will first become the Congress party's president, and only after that his successor to the post of Chief Minister will be finalized.

Elaborating on this he said, "After CM Ashok Gehlot becomes the party president, will there be any talks of changing the CM in the state? Any one of the 102 MLAs can become the Chief Minister. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot will decide on this."

What is the current situation?

As many as 50 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp held a meeting at Shanti Dhariwal's house. Meanwhile, the MLAs of the Sachin Pilot faction are making a different strategy. They are saying that if the decision is not taken according to the MLAs of the Pilot faction, then the Gehlot government may also fall. On the other hand, the Gehlot faction is not ready to accept Sachin Pilot or any leader of his camp as the Chief Minister.

CM Ashok Gehlot's statement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that a one-line resolution is likely to be passed during the legislature party meeting to be held this evening, which will read, "All Congress MLAs have full faith in the decision of the party president." He said that all party leaders will hold discussions to reach a consensus and this has been the strength of the Congress. Speaking to reporters in Jaisalmer, Gehlot said, "It has been a tradition in the Congress from the very beginning that at the time of elections or whenever there is a meeting of the legislature party for the selection of the Chief Minister, there is a right to give all the powers to the Congress President. Line resolution is definitely passed, I think it will be done even today."

Gehlot on Friday became the first person to announce his candidature for the post of President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He had claimed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has told him that the next head of the party should not be from the Gandhi family. The chief minister had also said that Sonia Gandhi and Maken would decide on his successor. Gehlot's statement came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi endorsing the concept of 'one person, one post'.

