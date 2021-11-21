Follow us on Image Source : PTI Govt felt farm laws should be repealed now, can be re-enacted later if needed: Rajasthan Guv Kalraj Mishra

Highlights Government tried to explain to farmers about the farm laws, said Kalraj Mishra

Sakshi Maharaj says that the "bills (farm laws) have got nothing to do with polls"

RLD's Jayant Chaudhary warns farmers that the laws would be brought back after polls

Welcoming the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the government felt that the farm laws should be withdrawn now, adding that they can be re-enacted later if needed.

"Government tried to explain to farmers about the farm laws. It had believed that farmers will understand the benefits of the laws. But Farmers were agitating and were adamant about the repeal of three farm laws," ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

"The government felt that it (the farm laws) should be withdrawn and the laws relating to the matter could be re-enacted later if needed, but it should be repealed now. this is a welcome move," he added.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, meanwhile, said that the "bills (farm laws) have got nothing to do with polls. For Prime Minister, the nation comes first. Bills come, they are repealed, they can come back, they can be re-drafted".

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary has already warned farmers that the laws would be brought back after the polls.

AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said that it is strange that farmers of the country do not have faith in Prime Minister Modi's words.

"Today, the country has reached a state where the Prime Minister's words have no value. The farmers are saying that we will trust the Centre when it will withdraw these farm laws in Parliament," he said.

n a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh."

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | ​"Agitation to continue till MSP is fixed:" Tikait on clearing the protest site at Delhi border

Latest India News