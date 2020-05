Rain, thunderstorms likely in next 3 hours in these Uttar Pradesh districts

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Several cities including Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly others may witness thunderstorms, lightning, rain today.

Several cities including Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Budaun, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandsahar, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri dist and adjoining areas may witness thunderstorm, lightning, rain during the next 3 hours, according to IMD Lucknow.

Earlier on Saturday, thunderstorm in Agra damaged Taj Mahal's wooden gate, marble railing and 2 red sandstone meshes. "Ticket area and pivot stone on western entry gate damaged. Many trees also uprooted," says Vasant Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India.

