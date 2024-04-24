Star Sports introduces revolutionary sign language commentary feature for IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : STAR SPORTS/X Star Sports' Shor Meter Excitement Measurement feature in the IPL 2024

The IPL 2024 on Star Sports couldn’t have asked for a better start. While the action on the field has lived up to its billing, Star Sports has pulled out all stops to ensure that the overall broadcast experience has been surreal for viewers and fans, providing a 360-degree compelling proposition to revel under the ultimate experience of watching the IPL 2024

With the latest data from BARC revealing staggering numbers, it's evident that the audience response has been phenomenal. Disney Star has registered a cumulative reach of 44.8 crore viewers for the first 22 days (26 matches) of IPL 2024, garnering 18,800 crore minutes of total watch time. This represents an 8% increase in cumulative reach compared to the last season, while match ratings (TVR) have grown by an impressive 15%. It's clear that the top-notch broadcast quality has resonated deeply with a wide variety of audiences, making Disney Star the ultimate destination for the IPL faithful.

Star Sports' features for TATA IPL 2024:

Sign Language Commentary: In a ground-breaking initiative, Star Sports has introduced Sign language commentary for Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, and Visually Impaired fans. With the objective of making the TATA IPL inclusive for all, differently abled fans can enjoy the thrill of the game with descriptive commentary and inclusive features.

Star Cam: Features like the ‘Star Cam' provide focused feeds of team captains, ensuring fans never miss pivotal moments on the field. From monitoring tactics and player interactions to joining in on the celebratory moments, the 'Hero Cam' provides an immersive viewing experience that brings fans right into the heart of the action.

Shor Meter Excitement Measurement: Viewers watching the TATA IPL 2024 at home can feel the pulse of the crowd with the ‘Shor Meter’ excitement measurement feature. Fans can quantify the thrill of every high-octane match as the ‘Shor Meter’ measures audience engagement in the stadium through decibel levels in real-time.

Teleportation and Mixed Reality Shows: Step into the future of sports broadcasting with Star Sports' innovative Teleportation and Mixed Reality technology. The pre and post-shows ‘Cricket Live’ feature live talent from remote locations, seamlessly integrated into the studio environment using Hololens and Player 3D Replay.

AI Tech Enhancements: The future of sports broadcasting is now with Disney Star’s AI-driven enhancements for TATA IPL 2024. The first-of-its-kind translation feature allows international commentators to speak regional Indian languages in their original voice, connecting with a wider audience and enhancing engagement. A recent demonstration featuring international cricketing stars Steve Smith and Stuart Broad speaking regional Indian languages showcased the seamless nature of this technology, effectively eliminating language barriers for viewers across diverse regions.

4K Feed with Atmos Sound: With the state-of-the-art 4K feed featuring Atmos sound, fans tuning in to Star Sports can witness every moment in stunning detail, with vibrant colours, smooth pictures, and enhanced clarity. With zero buffering and lifelike audio, the 4K feed delivers an unparalleled viewing experience that brings the excitement of the IPL to life like never before:

Sharp Clarity: 3840x2160 (4K) is four times the pixels as compared to 1920x1080 (HD). A greater number of pixels ensures phenomenal clarity in pictures.

50fps: Smooth pictures, life-like

Enhanced Colours: Thanks to HDR10 (if you have an HDR-compatible TV), the colours look vibrant

Zero Buffering: Set-top boxes ensure the feed that you are watching on TV stays constant, unlike streaming when the stream quality changes due to internet fluctuations

Enhanced Audio: Powered by Dolby Atmos, this is the most immersive audio experience that a viewer can get while watching an IPL game

Multilingual Coverage: The IPL can now be consumed in the viewer's preferred language with Star Sports multilingual coverage. With 9 language feeds for the IPL and with a line-up of renowned experts and commentators, Star Sports ensures that every fan can enjoy the game in their native language, enhancing the viewing experience for all.

Piero Analysis and Immersive Visual Experiences: Fans can experience the game like never before with Piero Analysis, an advanced technology that offers enhanced storytelling capabilities by delivering match clips remotely from the studio. Viewers can dive deep into the action with Player 3D Models and Hyperview technology, which will provide immersive visual experiences and predictive analyses throughout the tournament.

Dolby Vision Production: Witness the magic of the IPL in stunning detail with the Dolby Vision production. Fans can experience every moment with incredible clarity and vivid imagery, as Star Sports brings the action to life like never before. With Dolby Vision, every match becomes an immersive spectacle that transports viewers to the heart of the game.

Interactive Features with Glance and ESPNCricinfo: Now viewers and fans can engage with the game on a whole new level with interactive features developed in collaboration with Glance and ESPNCricinfo. Play & Watch allows fans to participate in real-time games of skill while watching matches, adding a new dimension to the viewing experience. The collaboration also provides viewers with Real-time Highlights, Key Moments, and Comprehensive Statistics, providing insights and analysis at their fingertips.