Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Sennheiser has launched new earbuds in India. The newly launched Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds were first showcased during CES 2024. These earbuds succeed the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, which were launched in 2022 in the country. Some of the highlights of newly launched earbuds come with a six-microphone array, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, adaptive active noise cancellation, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds India price and availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are available in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver colours. The earbuds are currently available for Rs 18,990 as a part of a pre-booking offer, which is valid till May 1. The listed price of the earbuds on the company’s website is Rs 29,990. Interested buyers can get them via the company's online store, Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds specifications

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds run on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound and support for aptX Lossless as well as aptX Adaptive Audio. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and the company has promised that the Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 and Auracast support will be rolled out soon to the earbuds via a firmware update. They deliver up to 96kHz high-resolution audio, as per the company’s claim.

The in-ear earbuds feature adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) and users can activate low-noise Transparency Mode via a tap. The device has a six-microphone array and features such as Sound Personalisation, Sound Zone, and Sound Check.

The earbuds can offer up to 7.5 hours of playback on a single charge as per the company’s claim. With the charging case, the earbuds offer up to 30 hours of playtime. They also support quick charge that provides up to 1 hour of playtime on just 8 minutes of charge. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds also support wireless charging via Qi charging.

