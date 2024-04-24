Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G details surface: Price, renders, and specifications leaked

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G

Infinix is said to be working on the GT 20 Pro 5G smartphone, as the renders, price details, and key specifications have surfaced online. The smartphone has been positioned as a successor to the GT 10 Pro and it is anticipated to debut at the beginning of May (2024)in Malaysia. The handset is said to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and further rumoured comes with gaming capabilities, backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W fast charging support.

Renders and price details

Tipster named Paras Guglani (with @passionategeekz X-handle) has shared pricing details, specifications and renders of the expected GT 20 Pro 5G smartphone. The render images showcased the design of the device, which looks very similar to the predecessor, and features a distinctive pentagon-shaped camera module along with a transparent effect on the rear panel.

The leaked information suggests that the base model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage could be priced at RM 1,299 (approximately Rs. 22,000). In India, it is expected to fall within the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 range. The global launch is speculated to take place on May 2, with Malaysia being the initial market.

Specifications of GT20 Pro

Leaked marketing posters has hinted that the upcoming device will have an OLED panel with full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. With an in-display fingerprint sensor, the device has been anticipated to debut with the Android 14 operating system. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and it will be available in two variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Also, the smartphone has been rumoured to further come with a Cyber Mecha design that is similar to its predecessor.

Battery and availability

Also, the device will be available in three colour variants- silver, blue and orange.

As per the reports, the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will have backed by 45W fast charging capabilities- which is claimed to deliver a prolonged gaming experience.

The smartphone is said to be walking in the footsteps of the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which was launched in 2023 (in India). The existing GT 10 Pro has been priced at Rs. 19,999, which further offers Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour variants.

The new gaming-centric Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G will be launched in the mid-range smartphone and will be released soon.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring offline file sharing feature soon: Report

ALSO READ: Google Gemini AI assistant set for major enhancements