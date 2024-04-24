Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate 'Dance of Envy' from Dil To Pagal Hai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently judging the fourth season of Dance Deewane.

Veteran stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor will set the stage on fire as they will be seen recreating the magic of the 'Dance Of Envy' from the iconic 1997 superhit film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. A video of the upcoming episode was shared by the show's makers on social media. Karisma will be a guest on the upcoming episode of the reality show Dance Deewane. She will be joining Suniel Shetty, with whom she worked in Rakshak and her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri.

In the promo shared by the channel on Instagram showcased the two actresses recreating the iconic face-off dance, which is called the 'Dance Of Envy'. The two nailed their performances and took over the stage on the show.

Watch the clip:

Suniel gave them a standing ovation and praised the two by saying: “Tab bhi aap logo ke liye dil paagal tha aur aaj bhi dil paagal hai. The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country.” The song is from Yash Chopra’s 1997 blockbuster. In the film, both actors were cast opposite Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming episode will air on ColorsTV on Saturday at 9:30 pm.

On the work front

Meanwhile on the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma alongside Gajraj Rao. She even produced a Marathi-language comedy-drama film, Panchak. She is currently serving as a judge on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She has been judging the reality TV show since its inception in 2018. It airs on Colors TV.

On the other hand, Karisma was most recently seen in Netflix's film Murder Mubarak alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma. She will next feature in a series titled Brown alongside Helen and Jisshu Sengupta.

