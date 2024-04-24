Bansuri Swaraj at India TV's Chunav Manch: 'Arvind Kejriwal himself responsible for his arrest'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj at India TV's Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is the guarantee that promises will be fulfilled. Bansuri Swaraj, who appeared at India TV's Chunav Manch ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said that during the term of the Modi government, the country has emerged as the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Bansuri Swaraj on BJP dropping sitting candidates in Delhi

Responding when asked why the BJP dropped sitting candidates in six of the total seven seats in Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj said that her party doesn't cut tickets instead it allots them. In BJP, roles are important and not posts.

Under PM Modi's leadership, Bansuri Swaraj said that India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

Arvind Kejriwal himself responsible for his arrest

Speaking on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Bansuri Swaraj said that the Delhi Chief Minister is himself responsible for his arrest in the Delhi liquor case for ignoring the Enforcement Directorate's summons several times when the polls were not even around.

Even the court has said that Arvind Kejriwal was involved personally while dealing with kickbacks.

On the row over administering insulin in jail, Bansuri Swaraj advised Arvind Kejriwal not to play with his health for political gains.

On Sunita Kejriwal, the BJP leader said that she is not a political person, therefore, no comments on her. It's Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) internal matter whom they would like to push forward to campaign for the party.

Bansuri Swaraj on Opposition's allegation that BJP will change the constitution

Bansuri Swaraj, while responding to the Opposition's allegation that if BJP returns for the third term, it will change the constitution, said that it's completely safe. The Congress party is just trying to mislead the people.

She also slammed the Congress party over its wealth distribution plans.

Bansuri Swaraj on her command over language

The BJP leader said that there was a rule in her house that one would talk in Hindi with the mother and in English with the father.

'Abki baar 400-paar is BJP's sankalp,' says Bansuri

When asked will the BJP cross 400-plus seat target, Bansuri Swaraj said that it's not just a slogan but their 'sankalp' (objective) that they will definitely win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bansuri Swaraj in rapid-fire round

On Arvind Kejriwal: Be quit, if you cannot speak good.

On Manish Sisodia: Bail ki jarurat hai (Needs bail).

Satyendar Jain: A corrupt person.

Sanjay Singh: Needs to improve the way he speaks.

Best External Affairs Minister: Sushma Swaraj from 2014 and S Jaishankar from 2019.

Best Home Minister: Amit Shah

Best Delhi CM: Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj.

