SRH vs RCB pitch report IPL 2024: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Faf du Plessis at the captains meet event in the IPL 2024 on March 21, 2024

SRH vs RCB pitch report: Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad will target the second spot in the points table when they host struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 41st match of the IPL 2024 on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are dominating the tournament with three 250+ plus totals, including the record-breaking 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first-leg fixture at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pat Cummins-led side are currently occupying the third position in the points table with five wins and are favourites to mount a title challenge this season.

RCB suffered a heartbreaking 1-run defeat while chasing a 223-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game which also shattered their hopes of making a comeback in the playoff qualification race. With seven defeats in eight games, Faf du Plessis-led RCB still remain in contention to make playoffs.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pitch Report

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. Batters have been dominant with big scores regardless of the venue in the IPL 2024 and are expected to produce a high-scoring clash on Thursday. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 277 against Mumbai Indians in the first game of the season here and the latter replied with 246 but the hosts were restricted to just 162 in the last game played at this venue.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad stats

Total T20I Matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 196

Average second innings score: 198

Highest total scored: 209/4 by India vs West Indies

Lowest score registered: 207/5 by West Indies vs India

SRH vs RCB probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.