India TV Chunav Manch: Sudhanshu Trivedi, Atishi, Ghanshyam Tiwari engage in fierce political exchange

As the Lok Sabha election is underway in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party's national spokesperson Sudhanshi Trivedi, Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi and Samajwadi Party's (SP) national spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari attended the India TV's Chunav Manch on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, all three leaders launched fierce political attacks on each other.

Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasised that the ongoing Lok Sabha election holds the promise of significant historical change. Atishi, on the other hand, raised concerns about the BJP's acceptance of allegedly corrupt individuals into its ranks, claiming that it has led to a situation where India is perceived as a global leader in corruption. She highlighted that upon joining the BJP, these individuals seemingly see their legal issues dissipate. Meanwhile, SP's Ghanshyam Tiwari remarked that the pivotal issues dominating this election are inflation and unemployment. Tiwari criticised PM Modi's administration for its perceived failure to deliver on its promises in these areas.

Speaking further, Trivedi said that the BJP brought 25 crore people out of poverty as the Modi government has done excellent work on the issue of the country's security. On this, Atishi said that the gas cylinder was worth Rs 300, and now it has reached Rs 1200. She also highlighted the concerning fact that the inflation rate has surged to levels not seen in a decade. Meanwhile, Tiwari pointed out the disparity between the BJP's promises and the current reality. He also emphasised the need for substantial solutions rather than mere slogans during the ongoing elections.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Trivedi said that earlier Arvind Kejriwal's guru was Anna, today it is Lalu Yadav. "Corruption is part of the opposition's tradition. Congress wants to bring Muslims into OBC," he added. Responding to it, Atishi said that the opposition is being intimidated through ED and CBI. "The one who is not afraid of ED is being put in jail," she added. Meanwhile, Ghanshyam said that the Modi government is not able to provide education to children and employment to the youth.

