Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi govt over fuel price hike.

His remarks came a day after petrol prices were hiked by 31 to 35 paise while diesel by 26 to 30 paise on June 29, taking the fuel prices across the country to a historic high.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2021 12:52 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the Narendra Modi government over the rise in fuel prices saying long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions.

"Long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren't just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason," he said in a tweet with the hashtag of #TaxExtortion.

His remarks came a day after petrol prices were hiked by 31 to 35 paise while diesel by 26 to 30 paise on June 29, taking the fuel prices across the country to a historic high.

The increase, 32nd in less than two months, took petrol price in Delhi inches closer to Rs 99 per litre mark while diesel crossed Rs 89 per litre-mark on the day. A litre of petrol and diesel now cost Rs 98.81 and Rs 89.18, respectively, in the national capital.

