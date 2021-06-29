Just when fuel prices touch another high, Madhya Pradesh minister says, 'ride a bicycle'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar

Just when the Centre is facing flak over the rising fuel prices from all the quarters, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister has a unique solution to offer to lessen the woes of the common man.

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar while speaking on fuel price hike says, "...Do we ride a bicycle to a vegetable market? It'll keep us healthy & keep pollution away...”

Elaborating further and justifying the government’s move, he said, “Prices are high but the money coming through this is being utilised for the poor man..."

"Are petrol and diesel more important to us or the health services of the country?" he asked.

"If you look at my diary for the last 30 days, you will come to know how much I travel in car, how much I cycle and how much I walk," the minister said.

Fuel prices in the country have been on the rise in the last few months.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of ₹98.81 a litre while diesel retailed at ₹88.18 per litre. The recent revision has taken the petrol price near ₹105 in Mumbai as it is retailing at ₹104.90 in the city and diesel at ₹96.72 a litre.

