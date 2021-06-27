Follow us on Image Source : AP Fuel Price hike: Petrol up 35p/ltr for 2nd straight day in Delhi, nears Rs 100 in Chennai

Petrol price increased by 35 paise per litre for the second day in a row in the national capital to Rs take it to Rs 98.46 a litre. Similarly, the price of the fuel in the other key metros also continued the upward trend with petrol being sold at Rs 99.49 per litre in Chennai.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 104.56 and Rs 98.30 per litre, respectively.

With the rise, petrol price has reached very close to hitting the century mark all across the country extending the scope of historic high prices that had already made the fuel rate cross the Rs 100 per litre-mark in certain cities and towns of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices increased on Saturday but its retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes in different states.

Petrol prices in three other metros apart from Mumbai have also reached closer to Rs 100 per litre-mark and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, this mark could also be breached in other places in the next few days.

In line with petrol prices, the price of diesel also increased across the four metros on Sunday.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 88.90, Rs 96.42, Rs 93.46 and Rs 91.75 per litre, respectively.

With global crude prices also rising on a pick-up in demand and depleting inventories of world's largest fuel guzzler -- the US, retail prices of fuel in India are expected to firm up further in coming days. The benchmark Brent crude is currently around a multi-year high-level of over $76 on the Intercontinental Exchange.

ALSO READ: Fuel price hike: Petrol price reaches Rs 98.11 in Delhi, diesel at Rs 88.65 per litre

Latest Business News