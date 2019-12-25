Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka are 'live petrol bombs', beware from them: Haryana Minister

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Taking on rival party's top brass, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij slammed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra terming them as 'live petrol bombs' advising people to beware from them.

"Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs. Where ever they go, they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property," Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Haryana Home Minister's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were enroute to Meerut to meet the families of the victims those injured in violent clashes during anti CAA protests.

However, both the Congress leaders were stopped by police at the Meerut border.

According to a Uttar Pradesh police statement, the two Gandhi siblings were served notices which said section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed and the situation in Meerut was sensitive.

"They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

