Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka are 'live petrol bombs', beware from them: Haryana Minister

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are live petrol bombs and people should beware from them, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij lashing out the Congress top brass over Meerut visit when Sec 144 is in place following violent protests over CAA.

New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2019 8:15 IST
Taking on rival party's top brass, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij slammed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra terming them as 'live petrol bombs' advising people to beware from them.

"Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs. Where ever they go, they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property," Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Beware of @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property.

— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 24, 2019

Haryana Home Minister's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were enroute to Meerut to meet the families of the victims those injured in violent clashes during anti CAA protests.

However, both the Congress leaders were stopped by police at the Meerut border.

According to a Uttar Pradesh police statement, the two Gandhi siblings were served notices which said section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed and the situation in Meerut was sensitive.

"They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

