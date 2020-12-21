Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant between Hatibari, Maneswar stations

Image Source : ANI Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant

Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) derailed on Monday after it hit an elephant on the railway track. The incident was reported at nearly 2:04 am in the wee hours of Monday, between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations. Any casualties or injuries were not reported in the incident, in which six wheels of the train derailed.

Commenting on the incident, the East Coast Railway said the train departed from Hatibari at 7.24 am on Sunday at a speed of 50 kmph as elephant caution had already been imposed. However, an elephant entangled with the engine at around 2:04 am.

Due to the accident, all wheels of the engine front trolley derailed on the spot.

Pradip Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur with all senior officers and relief train reached the spot.

"Only six wheels were derailed. No causality or injury was reported. Engine with driver and the assistant driver is safe," according to East Coast Railway.

Forest Department Officers reached the spot and started an inquiry with DRM, Sambalpur and other senior railway officers.

All 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are back at Hatibari Station and the train will run very soon after the re-railment of the affected engine.

(With inputs from ANI)

