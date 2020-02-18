Image Source : FILE Jagannath Temple receives over Rs 187.01 crore donation

The Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri city has received over Rs 187.01 crore donation from devotees by the end of January this year, informed Law Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday. Replying to a written question of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Umakant Samantray, the Law Minister told the State Assembly that the total collection made in cash is over Rs 187.01 crore.

"The Jagannath Temple has received 17.756 kg gold, including jewellery and 277.95 kg silver from worshipers and others," said the Minister. The temple received 'Patta' clothes, ghanta and clothes used in covering chariots as donations.

He said the cash contribution is deposited in the bank and is used for payment of share to servitors and Sevapuja of the deities in accordance with provisions of temple record of rights and Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1955.

The contribution in kind like grocery items, Patta, cloth used for covering chariots and gold and silver is used in the preparation of Kotha Bhog, Sevapuja, repair of ornaments and decoration of the deities provided the use of such contribution is admissible/suitable as per the established traditions of the Temple, said Jena.

Also Read: Railways to run Puri-Ajmer special train for Khwaja 'Urs' festival

Also Read: Patna's Mahavir temple to donate Rs 10 crores for Ayodhya Ram temple